The council is planning to add fluoride to Nottingham's water supply after statistics revealed more than two-thirds of children in the city have tooth decay.

Figures from 2022 show that 34.2% of five-year-olds in the city had obvious signs of dental decay, compared to 23.7% across the rest of the country.

The average number of teeth affected by decay in Nottingham's five-year-olds is 1.3, while the England average is 0.8.

Council documents say the the "significantly worse" levels of tooth decay in Nottingham's children is a sign of "persistent health inequality experienced by the Nottingham City population, with the proportion of five-year-olds with visible signs of tooth decay remaining similar since 2015/16."

Nottingham City Council is planning to add fluoride to water in the area in a bid to tackle the problem.

How can fluoride improve dental health?

Studies show that fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral, strengthens the outer surface of teeth, making them more resistant to decay.

It is added to dental products including many toothpastes, but can also be put into tap water to reach whole populations.

The World Health Organisation recommends water fluoridation as an "effective and safe public health intervention".

Fluoridated water is currently supplied to 10% of the population in England - including parts of Nottinghamshire such as Mansfield, Bassetlaw, Ashfield and some parts of Newark and Sherwood.

Nottingham City Council says water fluoridation in the city would "complement other Nottingham City oral health initiatives".

The council is working with schools, early years settings and their workforce to improve oral health in young people and vulnerable adults.

NHS England has given Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County Councils £100,000 to fund the distribution of toothbrushing packs to food banks and other community centres.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...