Birmingham residents have shared their fears concerning the future of the city following Birmingham City Council effectively filing for bankruptcy.

The council yesterday announced (5 September) that it will stop all but essential spending after it admitted that it cannot manage its catastrophic financial crisis without help.

Speaking in Cannon Hill Park in Moseley, one of the hundreds of parks funded by the council, a woman told ITV News that the impact of the Section 114 notice will be a "struggle for many families".

She said: "I have no trust in the council," adding she is worried that her Council Tax bills will rise as a result of financial pressures.

Another resident who owns a care home in Sandwell fears that if funding is cut, the most vulnerable people in society will be left without essential services.

He said: "That could impact both the service users and their families, and leave them in a dire situation.

"Over the last six months, we've already found that [the council is] very reluctant and very slow to pay for respite care which we're providing which puts a great strain on our business."

Another resident is worried about losing public parks and leisure centres - she says they are essential to give children somewhere to enjoy themselves and socialise.

She said: "I think children should be prioritised as they are the next generation, if we invest in them we'll have a good future."

A woman who is currently receiving long-term benefits told ITV News that funding cuts "could affect things like housing benefits and council tax which I can't find the money for if they say 'sorry we can't do that' - so that immediately puts me in a precarious situation."

She added: "Where are they going to find the money to remedy this? This is just another kick to your average person."

