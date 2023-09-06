Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed after being hit by a car in a series of collisions in Coventry.

Pedestrian Leo Moran was struck by a vehicle in Gosford Street on Sunday 3 September . The 44-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after.

Mr Moran's family have spoken of the 'fun and laughter' he brought to everyone.

A family statement said: "We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon.

"Leo was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend to so many, he brought so much laughter and fun to all of our lives.

"We are now giving the police time to give us the answers that we will need to understand how and why this happened.

"This will be the only public statement we will be giving."

Another man who was cycling, Joel Carriedo, also died after being struck by the same vehicle on Woodway Lane shortly afterwards.

Mr Carriedo worked at University Hospital Coventry and was said to have a 'passion for caring for others' which shone through in his work at UHCW.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

