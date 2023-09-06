A man has been jailed for more than two decades after he admitted 27 historic child sexual offences.

The 62-year-old man, who has not been named to protect the anonymity of survivors, inflicted a campaign of abuse for over a decade.

Staffordshire Police said the survivors bravely came forward to the police in 2019.

Despite initially pleading not guilty, the sex offender admitted all 27 counts and was jailed for 23 years, with a one-year extended sentence, at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday (31 August).

As part of his sentencing, he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Katie Page said: “If it wasn’t for the sheer bravery of the survivors in this case, we wouldn’t have been able to secure justice following the campaign of abuse they suffered.

“I’d like to thank them for coming forward and supporting this investigation so valiantly, which I hope serves as an example to anyone who might be a victim of sexual assault, no matter how recent, to get in touch with us.”

