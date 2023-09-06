A "very dangerous" man who robbed stores in Dudley armed with an axe and a hammer has been jailed for 10 years.

Brett Spittle, of Moor Street, Brierley Hill, threatened staff at the Budgens Store on High Street, Pensnett in September last year.

He then forced open the till before making off with cash.

Spittle, 39, also seriously injured a member of staff who was in the store and had attempted to intervene, "courageously" tackling him to the floor.

His victim required surgery for facial injuries received during the scuffle in which Spittle left DNA evidence behind.

Later that day, shortly before 10pm, Spittle entered the One Stop shop on Turners Lane, Brierley Hill.

He proceeded to threaten members of staff with a hammer he was carrying, forcing them aside as he stole cash from the till along with a quantity of cigarettes and a bottle of alcohol.

West Midlands Police obtained the DNA sample at the scene of the Budgens store robbery and, following a manhunt, Spittle was arrested on 15 December 2022.

He was found guilty of robbery on both counts at court, receiving 10 years for the offence at the Budgens store and seven years and one month for the One Stop robbery. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Spittle was also found guilty of wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent for which he was given two years and 10 months also to run concurrently.

He was additionally found guilty of two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

DC Bobby Khan from Dudley Police’s Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “Brett Spittle is a very dangerous individual and he was quite prepared to use violence to get what he wanted.

"His victims endured a distressing ordeal at his hands – particularly the man who courageously tackled him during the Budgens store robbery – but they were determined to help us in our efforts to catch him.

"Their cooperation greatly assisted our investigation, which has led to Spittle deservedly being put behind bars.”

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Listen to What You Need To Know...