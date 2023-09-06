A woman who spat in the face of a barman and a landlady in a Birmingham pub has been sentenced for assault.

Adrianna Lane-Moore, 35, from Kings Norton, was in the Bull Ring Tavern on 16 October 2022 when her friend fell asleep, and was asked to leave by staff.

As the situation became violent between Lane-Moore, her friend and staff, they were escorted out of the pub.

When the barman and landlady locked the doors on the two friends, Lane-Moore spat at them through the shutters, with spit landing in the eye of one of the victims, and on the face of the other.

The defendant admitted two charges of assault by beating and has been ordered to pay each victim £75 compensation as well as complete 30 days of community service.

Lane-Moore, who has 14 previous convictions for 19 offences including battery and drink driving, fractured her ankle during the scuffle at the pub, and was treated the next day.

Joseph Keating, defending, said: "She talks about the fact she is 'disgusted'.

"She has had time to reflect on what happened and says if she could go back in time she would deal with it completely differently. And in future stressful situations she will deal with it differently."

He added the probation service said Lane-Moore was 'someone they could work with', due to a gap in her offending between 2014 and 2022, despite them assessing her as having an 84 percent chance of reconviction.

Recorder Richard Oakes said: "In recognition of your remorse and guilty pleas I move backwards from a custodial sentence and feel I am able to pass a sentence in accordance with the recommendations in the pre-sentence report."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...