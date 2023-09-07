Former Tory whip Chris Pincher has resigned as an MP after he lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension over groping allegations.

Mr Pincher was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer when he was accused of drunkenly assaulting two men at the exclusive Carlton Club in London.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Pincher said he has “made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons”.

The Commons Standards Committee in July recommended a lengthy suspension for Mr Pincher after it found that the MP’s conduct was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

Boris Johnson’s handling of the row over his former chief whip was the final nail in the coffin of his premiership, triggering his resignation last year after an exodus of ministers from his administration.

Mr Pincher, who remains MP for Tamworth, lodged an appeal against the committee’s findings arguing it was disproportionate.

But Parliament’s watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), on Monday dismissed his appeal and upheld the Standards Committee’s recommended sanction.

He said: “I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election.

“However, following the Independent Expert Panel’s decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family.

“I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.

“Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people.

“I shall make no further comment at this time.”

More follows

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...