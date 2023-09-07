Play Brightcove video

Sports Correspondent Dan Salisbury-Jones sat down with Luke Williams to discuss the future of Notts County and his love for Nottingham...

Notts County head coach Luke Williams is one of the rising stars of football management but even as his team excels, he admits to having self-doubt.

He gives this interview as his rise with County feels limitless. He masterminded their return to the Football League and has now taken them to the top of League Two.

That rapid progress has brought pride as well as caution.

He told me: "We're at the right end and we're competing, but the games have been very, very tough and it certainly doesn't feel like we are 100% where we should be.

"I think one or two of the games could have gone either way. But certainly the players, I'm really delighted to be leading them."

Notts are unbeaten in the league since a thrashing on the opening day against Sutton that focused minds.

Speaking on Nottingham, Williams says: "I feel a warmth and I've never experienced anything like it." Credit: ITV Sport

"It wasn't just the defeat, it was the manner. So then there were some very tough conversations with the players and there were a lot of tough moments for me in my mind.

"I think probably, I'm not present in any other walk of my life. I imagine that the brunt of that is on my family. Probably, people around me suffer the most."

If he continues on this relentless pursuit of improvement, it is not an overstatement to say Luke could become a superstar of football management. Notts' possession-based style of football under his leadership makes them stand out from other teams as much as the results.

He is also very humble and as I delve further into his story, the reason for that becomes clear.

He said: "My father was a cab driver in London. Proper black cab driver, you know. He's done that my entire life. He's been a cab driver, and he still is now.

"And my mother worked in different roles in the local authority and for the Associated Newspapers. But whatever role she had, she always ended up doing something else as well, because people just recognised somebody who's hard-working."

She no doubt sees a lot of herself in her son. This weekend he faces former employers MK Dons - the youngest club in the EFL after forming just 20 years ago. Notts are, of course, the oldest, so how different are they?

"I'm stopped five times a week by fans that have been a fan of this club for 50, 60 years. I love it because to see the smile on the people's faces and the connection that they feel with my staff and the players is a beautiful thing," he told me.

"But it's kind of impossible for MK Dons to have that experience because the club is so new. So yeah, we have some contrasting differences, but both clubs are in a good place at the moment trying to progress themselves up the division."

His love for Nottingham is not fake and it would take a lot to tempt him away. His child even takes a Notts County backpack to primary school each day.

"I feel a warmth and I've never experienced anything like it. And the city, of course, is just a wonderful city in terms of everything is here that you could want

"That on its own would be a nice place to visit. But if you add the people, then it becomes an incredible place."

