A man who collided with two cars while driving on the wrong side of a dual-carriageway in Nottinghamshire while over the alcohol limit has been jailed.

Mihails Gerasimovs, 42, sped the wrong way up the A1 near Tuxford at around 4.55am on New Year’s Day 2023.

He was travelling north up the southbound carriageway and admitted to police he was "an idiot" for doing so.

Emergency services were called to the scene after Gerasimovs collided with another car.

Gerasimovs, of Headstock Close, Ollerton, near Newark, immediately admitted to police he had been ‘an idiot’ after colliding with another car.

Police then received a call to say he had collided with a second car.

The driver of the other car was trapped inside and suffered from spinal and hip pain.

When officers breathalysed Gerasimovs his reading indicated 70 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mihails Gerasimovs was arrested for drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Gerasimovs was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drunk driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Claire Harradine, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Gerasimovs showed absolutely no regard for other people’s safety or wellbeing when he got behind the wheel while double the drink-drive limit.

"This case serves as a stark reminder to others of how drinking and being under the influence of alcohol can have a huge impact on people’s judgement.

"We want to send out the message that this kind of behaviour is totally unsafe and irresponsible and can put others at risk of very serious injury. Gerasimovs was frankly very fortunate not to be before the court for causing a death by dangerous driving.”

"I would like to thank all the officers who worked on the case, particularly PC Finn Clarke, for carrying out an exemplary investigation which has led to this outcome."

