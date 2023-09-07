Detectives have started an investigation after a woman who was found with injuries, died in hospital.

Staffordshire Police were called to Raygill in Stoneydelph in Tamworth at 8.46pm on Saturday 2nd September, following reports of a woman in distress.

They were joined by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A woman in her thirties was found with injuries at the scene and taken to hospital.

She was pronounced dead the following day, on Sunday 3rd September.

Officers have set up a cordon at the address and have been speaking to nearby residents for more information on what happened.

A 50-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Police say they're keen to speak to anyone with any information which may help the investigation.