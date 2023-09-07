Officers searching for a woman from Leicester who hasn't been seen since last week have recovered a body from woodland.

Police say while formal identification is yet to be completed, they believe it is the body of Gabriela Kosilko, who was reported missing on Friday 1 September.

They made the discovery in the Groby Pool area on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes as a 30-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnap, and then further arrested on suspicion of murder, was found dead in his custody cell.

He was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning.

Officers say despite the efforts of custody staff, he was pronounced dead.

Police searching for Gabriela's body last week Credit: BPM Media

In line with the procedure for a death in police custody, Leicestershire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which has started an independent investigation.

The force says it’s believed that Gabriela and the man were known to each other.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Gabriela’s death continue and anyone who may have any information is asked to get in touch.

"If you were driving along Newtown Linford Lane around 2.20pm on Friday (1 September) please check your dashcam footage and get in touch if you captured a red Audi A1 parked on the side of the road or saw anyone driving it or sitting in the vehicle.

"Equally, if you were in Ratby Lane area during Friday afternoon please get in touch if you saw the vehicle or anything which seemed unusual or caused you concern.

"We would also like to reassure the local community who have been affected by the events of the last few days that officers will remain in the area while further enquiries are conducted.

"All scene preservations in relation to the investigation have now been lifted."

