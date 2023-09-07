Teenager arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in Birmingham
A teenager from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and distributing extreme material.
The 17-year-old was arrested today (7 September) under Section 1 and Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
He has been taken to a police station in the West Midlands.
The arrests are part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.
A property is being searched as part of the pre-planned arrest.