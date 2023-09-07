A third man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a fire which destroyed the Crooked House pub in Himley near Dudley.

The 258-year-old pub, once branded Britain's "wonkiest", burnt down on Saturday 5 August 2023.

A 51-year-old man from Buckingham has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He has since been released on conditional police bail as police say they continue to investigate the circumstances which led to the fire.

It follows the arrests of a 66-year-old man and a 33-year-old man who remain on conditional police bail.

Since the fire, police officers have been looking through CCTV footage and speaking to those who have come forward with information.

The Crooked House pub was demolished shortly after the fire, in actions described by South Staffordshire Council as "not agreed or deemed necessary."

More than 25,000 bricks have been salvaged from the rubble, and campaigners are calling for the pub to be rebuilt brick by brick.

There have been regular protests at the site since the blaze happened, from local people who never wanted the pub to be sold in the first place.

Police said: "We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with important information about this investigation and those who are continuing to engage positively with officers.

"We understand that speculation is still widespread, both locally and online. We’d like to reiterate that we are working hard to get through an extensive list of enquiries at this time."

Police are still asking anyone with information which could help their investigation to get touch, by calling them on 101, or message using Live Chat on their website.

