Central Lobby - Sept 2023: Bankrupt Birmingham, crumbling concrete and a looming by-election
Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to discuss the crumbling concrete crisis.
Why is it only coming out now and what happens next.
Also with Tamworth MP Chris Pincher's resignation can Labour win the by election there?
Plus bankrupt Birmingham - after the success of last year's Commonwealth Games, how did Europe's largest local authority get into this position?
Alison's guests this month:
Harriet Baldwin MP - West Worcestershire (Conservative)
Paulette Hamilton MP - Birmingham Erdington (Labour)
Cllr Zuffar Haq - Leicester City Council (Liberal Democrat)