A man who was questioned over the murder of Gabriela Kosilko and was found dead in his cell has been named as Sebastian Zarnoch.

The 30-year-old was being questioned by detectives following the disappearance of Gabriela Kosilko.

Leicestershire Police confirmed the pair "were known to each other".

The force has since referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who is now investigating Zarnoch's death in custody.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: "While being held in police custody, the 30-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday (6 September) morning.

"Despite the efforts of the custody staff he was pronounced dead shortly after.

"Given the man died in police custody, in line with procedure, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have begun an independent investigation."

Detectives investigating Gabriela’s murder are continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to her death.

On Thursday, o fficers searching for Ms Kosilko, who hasn't been seen since last week, have recovered a body from woodland.

Police say while formal identification is yet to be completed, they believe it is the body of Ms Kosilko, who was reported missing on Friday 1 September.

They made the discovery in the Groby Pool area on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: "We continue to investigate the full circumstances surround Gabriela’s death so please get in touch if you have any information that could assist.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death and as such the investigation file will be submitted to the coroner to be heard as part of the inquest.

"We understand local communities may continue to feel the effects of the events of the last few days.

Anyone who can assist police with enquiries is being urged to contact 101, quoting incident 484 of 1 September.

