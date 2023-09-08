A murder investigation is underway after a 45-year-old dad was found dead in a flat in Birmingham, West Midlands Police has confirmed.

Craig Moult was discovered in a flat in Boldmere Close, Sutton Coldfield at 6:20pm on Sunday (3 September).

The 45-year-old dad has been described as a "cheeky chap" with a "big personality who was loved by all of his family and friends."

His family added: "He’s a son, father and brother who will be dearly missed by everyone. It’s tragic that his life ended, we will always remember and love the cheeky chap he was. He will be dearly missed."

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed whilst police continue their investigation.

Enquiries have been carried out in the area where Mr Moult's body was found, but police are still asking anyone with information to get in touch via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 3280 of 3 September.

