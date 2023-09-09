Colour and glamour descends on Derby's Markeaton Park for Pride

Play Brightcove video

A kaleidoscope of colour and glamour took over Derby's Markeaton Park as Pride returned to the city.

The free annual event celebrates LGBT+ culture and brings together the diverse communities within the area.

The festivities were kicked off with a parade around the park led by the Ambassador Show Band. Visitors were also entertained with live music, acts, and DJs on the main stage.

People were treated to live performances

There was a kaleidoscope of colour

Many tried to keep cool in the hot sunshire

Tom Murphy, one of the organisers behind the event spoke to ITV Central about why it means so much to the city.

He said: "It gets better and better every year, there is so much going on. I think it's important for everywhere to jhave a Pride event.

Hundreds of visitors turned out for the event in the sunshine

Fun was had by all

It brings the communities together, different communities around Derby and lets them integrate a bit.

"It gives people a voice it lets people express themselves and lets the world know that they are here.

"What better way to get accpeted than by having a big party and bringing everyone together."

Acts included Soraya Vivian, Alex Party, Marcella Woods, Jaymi (Union J), Betty Bangs, The Public Eye, Faye Pozer and Chelsea Jade, a tribute to Ellie Golding.

There was a market area featuring LGBT+ owned and LGBT+ friendly small businesses, charities, and other organisations.