A gamer and YouTuber has shunned this week's sunny weather to instead spend dozens of hours breaking a world record.

Kevin Chapman, from Peterborough, is well known is gaming circles for his online accounts playing the video game, Football Manager.

This week he played it constantly for 50 hours nine minutes in order to break a Guinness World Record, starting on Thursday morning and finishing just after 1pm today.

All of the 50 hours were streamed on his online accounts, and they will now be watched by officials to verify the attempt.

During the time playing the game Kevin completed three football seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, losing a Europa League Final, winning the Champion's League and taking the FA Cup trophy.

He spoke to ITV News Central just after finishing his attempt at a gaming convention at the NEC.