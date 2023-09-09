'Good Samaritans' stop thief in Nottingham City Centre

A woman in her sixties was helped by three "good samaritans" after she was robbed at a cashpoint in Nottingham.

Officers say the woman was withdrawing cash from outside Lloyds Bank in Lower Parliament Street when she was pushed to the ground by an unknown man who grabbed her money.

Two men, one on a bicycle and another on foot, then chased the robber down Clinton Street West. They managed to retrieve the money but the robber got away.

Meanwhile a woman helped the victim get back to her feet.

The incident happened around 9.45am on Saturday 2nd September and Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the three people who helped the woman as they believe they can help them track down the robber.

Detective Constable Samantha Fowler, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim that understandably left her shaken up.

"We don’t know the names of the people who assisted the victim but it is important that they come forward and speak to us, as they will have important information that could assist our investigation.

"This incident took place in a busy part of the city centre in broad daylight, so we’d ask that anyone else who saw what happened contacts the police too.”

Information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 329 of 2 September 2023, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.