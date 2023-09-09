A man and two children have died following a collision on the A5 in Hinckley.

Police were called to the area near Burbage at 4.24pm on Friday, September 8, to a report of a collision involving a silver BMW car and a lorry.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

The driver of the car - a man in his 30s - and a nine-year-old boy who was travelling as a passenger in the car, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman, in her 30s, and a four-year-old girl who were travelling as passengers in the car, were taken to hospital.

The girl was pronounced deceased at hospital a short time later.

The woman currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.

A road closure remained in place in the area while emergency services attended the scene. The road was reopened at around 12.25am today (Saturday).

Officers are continuing to carry out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Constable Anna Andrew, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an extremely sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with those who have lost their lives, their families and with others involved and who have been affected.

“Emergency services attended the scene and we know members of the public also assisted at the scene when the collision happened – thank you to everyone who responded and helped in these devastating and extremely distressing circumstances.

“We are continuing to provide full support to the families of the people involved and to investigate the collision to establish the full circumstances in relation to what has happened.

“We have already spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries.

"However, if you do have any information in relation to the collision, if you saw the collision or if you saw either of the vehicles travelling beforehand, please do make contact with police if you have not already done so.

"If you have any dashcam footage, please also check this and get in touch with us to help us with our enquiries.

“You can report information to us online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident 523 of 8 September. Thank you.”