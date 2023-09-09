Mum slams Stoke-on-Trent school after sweltering son 'told to wear jumper'

A mum is demanding a uniform rule change at a Stoke-on-Trent high school - after her son was 'told to wear his jumper' in this week's sizzling heat.

Birches Head Academy opened for the 2023/24 academic year this week in the middle of a mini-heatwave.But parent Michelle McKenna is angry that her son was 'told to wear his school jumper'.

Now she has launched an online petition calling for the wearing of school jumpers to become optional.It comes as another mum has complained about their child having to wear a blazer at St Peter's Academy, in Fenton, on one of the hottest days of the year.

She has accused the school of double standards because teachers are allowed to dress more appropriately for the weather.Petition organiser Michelle said: "It is my belief that children should have the freedom to choose whether they wear jumpers as some children sweat more than others and may find it uncomfortable.

"I have witnessed instances where extreme heat and heatwaves occur and yet the school's uniform policy remains unchanged."This lack of flexibility can be detrimental to our children's well-being and academic performance.

"It is crucial that we prioritise their comfort in order for them to thrive in their educational journey."There needs to be a more adaptable uniform policy that takes into account changing weather patterns.

"Research has shown that when students are comfortable in their clothing choices, they perform better academically.

"Allowing students to decide whether they wear jumpers will empower them and contribute positively towards their overall well-being."We understand that there are concerns about maintaining a professional appearance.

"However, this can still be achieved by implementing alternative options, such as lightweight jackets or cardigans for those who prefer additional layers during cooler months."By signing this petition, you are advocating for change within Birches Head Academy's uniform policy. We urge the school administration to consider making jumpers optional all year round, except during extreme cold weather conditions when warmth is necessary.

"Let us come together as parents, guardians, teachers, staff members of Birches Head Academy, and the concerned citizens of Stoke-on-Trent to provide our children with an environment conducive to learning and comfortability.A spokesperson from Birches Head Academy said: "Pupils were advised during their morning line up on Thursday, their first day at the academy at 8.30am that they could remove their jumpers if they were wearing one."We have been focused on ensuring all children have been able to stay well hydrated and are able to regulate their temperature over the last few days and will continue to do so whilst this hot weather continues.

"We are incredibly proud of our school uniform and our high expectations that support our whole academy community."To view the petition, click here.