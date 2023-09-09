Person dies after suspected 'hit-and-run' in Birmingham

Police are urgently appealing for information after a person died in a collision in Birmingham.

Officers say the incident involved a car which "failed to stop at the scene" last night (8 September).

Police say they were called to the junction of Newton Road and Hailwood Drive in Great Barr, at around 9pm.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A car believed to have been involved in the collision has been recovered and police are appealing for the driver to come forward.

Sgt Julie Lyman from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We’re carrying out urgent enquiries to find the driver, but I would encourage that person to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and have any dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us or any other information, please contact us.”

The road was closed overnight, but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the police website, quoting log 5121 of 8 September.

Alternatively, people can e-mail sciu@westmidlands.police.uk

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.