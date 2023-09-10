Collision involving van and Kawasaki bike leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Twycross.

Police were called at 5.21pm to Ashby Road on Friday, September 8, to reports of a collision involving a white van and a grey Kawasaki motorcycle.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he currently remains with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

An investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and officers are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Detective Constable Hal Kinsey, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man remains in hospital with serious injuries and we are carrying out full enquiries to establish what has happened.

“If you have any information regarding the incident, please make contact with us.

“Did you witness the collision? Or did you see either of the vehicles travelling beforehand? Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help our enquiries?

“If you have any information, please report online to us at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 588 of 8 September.”