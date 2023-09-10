Drink-driver left party with partner hanging out of car and child, 2, in back

Drink-diving reveller Michael Butler left a party with his partner hanging out of his car window - and a two-year-old child in the back.

The partner was left half out of the window after attempting to grab her child because the 39-year-old had been drinking.The child was eventually removed from the vehicle by a friend before Butler drove off again.

Now Butler has been banned from driving for 22 months at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.The defendant had left the family party at 11.30pm on January 28, 2022.Prosecutor Lee Stone said: "He got in the driver's seat and put the child in the car seat in the back.

"He turned the ignition on. His partner said she did not want to go with the defendant because he was drunk.

"She came running out of the house and stood by the passenger door. She reached in through the window to try to get her child out of the car.

"The defendant drove off with the child in the car. His partner was half in, half out of the window. She managed to let go."The defendant drove around the block and a friend then grabbed the child out of the car. Butler was dragged out of the car by his partner's sister.

"He got back in the car and drove off."

Butler, of Brackenfield Avenue, Bentilee, gave a reading of 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - against the legal limit of 35.

He was convicted of dangerous driving and drink-driving following a trial.Gareth Davies, mitigating, said Butler has no previous convictions. He cares for his dad and is the only driver in his household.Mr Davies said: "His partner is still his partner. Everybody is still supporting him.

"For a moment of foolishness at a party he did not really want to go to with a group of people he did not particularly want to be with he ends up sitting here."Magistrates also handed Butler a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 90-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement, and 80 hours unpaid work.

He must also pay £965 costs and a £95 surcharge.