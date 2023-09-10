Woman dies following collision Melton Mowbray

A woman has died following a collision on the A606 near Melton Mowbray.

Police were called at 1.21pm on Saturday, September 9, to reports of a collision involving a silver Skoda Octavia car and a black Triumph motorcycle.

The incident happened at the junction with Stapleford Road and Pickwell Road.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance and the motorcyclist – a man in his 60s - and the pillion passenger – a woman in her 50s – were both taken to hospital.

The woman died yesterday afternoon in hospital. The man currently remains in hospital with serious injuries.

No other serious injuries have been reported.

Officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly a woman has lost her life and a man remains in hospital with serious injuries. Full support continues to be provided to their families.

“We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.

“Please think back to if you were in the area yesterday afternoon. Did you see the collision or see either of the vehicles travelling beforehand? Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help our enquiries?

“If you have any information and have not yet spoken with police, then please make contact.”

You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 423 of 9 September.