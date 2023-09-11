Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Journalist Rosie Dowsing spoke to Kulbir Nagra about the impact of his brother's legacy

A man from Wolverhampton who lost his brother to sudden cardiac arrest, has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award for his fundraising efforts.

Kulbir Nagra and his family have been fundraising to hold heart screenings around Wolverhampton and the Midlands since 2009.

His brother Pardeep Nagra was a healthy, hockey playing 26-year-old when he died of sudden cardiac arrest while out with friends in 2008.

His family were devastated by his death - and are now working to prevent other families going through the same pain.

They believe a heart screening could have helped spot his heart issue and could have saved his life.

Pride of Britain nominee, Kulbir Nagra said: “It’s very traumatic. It's devastating for any parent or sibling to lose a loved one.

“No parent should ever have to lay their child to rest.”

Kulbir Nagra and his family have been fundraising for CRY for over a decade since losing Pardeep to sudden cardiac arrest. Credit: ITV Central

The undiagnosed heart condition that cost Pardeep’s life, kills at least 12 young people a week in the UK.

Kulbir and his family now work with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), to encourage people to get free heart screenings at venues across the Midlands, such as schools, the Molineux stadium, and The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton.

Rebecca Bunger, Head of Youth Work at The Way Youth Zone, said: "What we want to do is empower young people to live happy, healthy lives.

"So when CRY came to visit us in 2017, some of our young people were feeling a bit nervous about the process, and my wonderful colleague Sarah got in the chair and found out she actually has a heart condition.

"So an unfortunate circumstance, but very fortunate that the Nagra family were here and able to help us diagnose Sarah."

Kulbir says he’ll never forget the reaction of one young boy who - at a screening organised by the Nagra family- discovered he was at risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

“He went running out in tears and it will never leave me, because we went outside and spoke to him to explain about my brother and how it can be prevented.

“He actually went back to his mom and dad and gave a big hug. He said, Mom, I'm going to be here for a long time.

“That newfound hope, its priceless”

To fund the heart screenings and to support the charity, Kulbir has challenged himself and friends to a Tough Mudder, a Snowden hike, a half marathon and more.

They hope to climb Kilimanjaro next year to raise even more money.

In memory of his brother, Kulbir’s helped raise more than £70,000 and tested over 1,200 young people over the last 15 years.

He’s been nominated for the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser award which recognises the lengths individuals go to raise vital funds in their communities.

It's an award sponsored by ITV regions, and the winner will be invited to the national Pride of Britain ceremony in London later this year.