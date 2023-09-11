Disorder broke out at the historic site of The Crooked House Pub, according to reports.

Staffordshire Police are investigating after a man and woman were assaulted by a group of people on the evening of Saturday 9 September.

Both of them got into a car following the incident and tried to drive away but were obstructed.

The car was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman, was not seriously injured.

The car drove away from the area but the man and woman inside later contacted contacted the police.

The woman was then taken to hospital for assessment but has since been discharged.

Officers have been speaking to those involved to establish what happened and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those who may have recorded it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...