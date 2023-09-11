Play Brightcove video

New CCTV footage seen by ITV News shows the moment that a girl and two men were attacked by a crossbreed Bully XL/Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy.

The incident occurred in Bordesley Green in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon (9 September).

The footage shows 11-year-old Ana Paun being pulled to the floor by the dog after it broke free from its collar by a row of shops.

In the clip, a 20-year-old man attempts to help her but is chased by the dog to a nearby petrol station where he is attacked on the floor.

Both Ana and the unnamed man sustained injuries to their shoulders and forearms, and have been treated in hospital.

Another man who was involved in the incident sustained injuries and received hospital treatment.

"I was screaming and I couldn't do anything"

Ana has since been released from hospital, and says she wants the bully dog "to go and die."

"I was going to the shops with my sister and a dog was staring at me. I got terrified and he jumped on my arm and bit me," she told Sky News.

"I was screaming and I couldn't do anything, the dog was staying on my arm. When he left my arm he bit my shoulder.

"I think the dogs like that should be banned. The owner should be in prison.

"He never did anything. He just let the dog bite everyone."

A passer-by takes a video of the attack from a bus

The bully dog was seized by West Midlands Police officers and taken to a local vet suffering from heat exhaustion.

Once checked over, the dog was placed into secure kennels, and the police dog unit will decide what will happen to it while the investigation continues.

The dog’s owner is currently in hospital and police say they will speak to him in due course.

"An alarming and shocking incident"

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "This was an alarming and shocking incident on a busy road in high temperatures and members of the public showed immense courage in tackling such a ferocious dog.

"We are taking statements from the victims and witnesses, and will have increased patrols in the area for anyone who would like to speak to us."

There were 1,112 dog attacks recorded by West Midlands Police in 2022, compared to 975 recorded in 2021.

Following Saturday's attack, Home Secretary Secretary Braverman has called for a ban on American XL Bully dogs, which she says are a "lethal danger"- particularly to children.

Dog trainer Kay Taiwo has told ITV News that the focus should be on the owners rather than the dogs.

She said: "People in general need to understand that a dog being well-behaved - it doesn't come naturally.

"You have to put in the effort to teach your dog how to socialise and how to be around people and the public."

