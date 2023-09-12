There are fears for the future of thousands of jobs at the Alstom train factory in Derby, due to delays with future contracts - including HS2.

2,000 people are employed at Alstom's Litchurch Lane Works in the city - but nearly all of them could lose their jobs by the end of the year, according to reports.

Currently, staff are working on contracts which include the construction of a monorail for Egypt's capital city Cairo.

But this and other contracts are set to finish in the next six months.

Alstom was due to start work on trains for HS2 in 2024. Credit: Alstom

Trains for HS2 are set to be built at the Alstom site - this work may have started in 2024 if everything was on schedule.

But delays in the construction of the train line and tracks mean that the manufacturing in Derby has been pushed back to 2026.

In addition, other contracts to secure work for the Alstom workforce in Derby have been scarce.

It means that as it stands, there will be no significant work to offer Alstom's 2,000 Derby employees from the start of next year.

James Gray from Alstom, told ITV News Central reporter Rajiv Popat that talking about job cuts is not on the cards yet, but that the firm needs clarity from the Government on some of the opportunities that lie ahead.

He told us: "We're not in a position to talk about job cuts now, absolutely not. In fact we're coming to the end of the biggest set of rolling stock projects for a generation. We're enormously proud of all of the efforts and contributions of all of our employees to deliver on those activities and we feel that we have reason to feel optimistic about the future."

Delays to the HS2 contract is "one of the main elements of the gap in workload that we have for the three year period from 2024, but it's not the only element. It needs to be said that HS2 clearly is a very large infrastructure and rolling stock project and it's not unusual that these projects move in timing. Irrespective of HS2 however we do have that requirement to continue to work with all of our stakeholders including the UK Government in this near to medium term, to help fill the gap."

"We are optimistic [we'll be able to secure more work] based on a basket of opportunities that are in front of us. What we do need however is really for the Government to bring that clarity to that medium term rolling stock model for the UK. So that we can understand what the opportunities are that we contended for, with the confidence that we can win successfully those items."

Derby City Council said it's seeking talks with Alstom over any potential job cuts.

Councillor Baggy Shanker, Leader of Derby City Council said he would be taking steps to work with the city employer to understand how Derby City Council could assist and support:

"The Litchurch Lane factory site is a unique asset for Derby and we understand the impact these job losses will have on our residents and the wider region.

"As a Council, we’re ready to play our part and urge the Government and unions to work closely with Alstom to ensure a sustainable future for the factory, which would not only benefit the thousands of staff at the site, but many more across the local supply chain.

"The rail sector is immensely important to the city, and was recognised earlier this year with Derby being named the home for the new Great British Railways headquarters. We stand with Alstom and their workers during this challenging time and pledge to support wherever we can."