Birmingham City Council could be forced to sell off its assets in order to generate funds to help its dire financial situation.

The council filed a Section 114 notice last week, meaning that Europe's largest devolved local authority has essentially filed for bankruptcy.

As part of this notice, the council has halted non-essential spending and will not allow any new expenditure.

It comes as the council struggles to pay an equal pay settlement worth £760m.

Mayor Andy Street has today recommended a three point plan to the government that includes requesting permission to use asset sales to meet equal pay liabilities as well as putting together experts to oversee a rescue plan, and holding a full and transparent independent inquiry into the council.

Birmingham City Council currently hold a 7% share in Birmingham Airport which could be sold, similarly to the sale of its stake in the NEC in 2014.

The council also owns around £2.4 billion in property, including the historic council house in Victoria Square and around 26,000 acres of land and 6,500 property assets (not including housing, infrastructure and schools). All of which could potentially now be sold to generate funds.

On Tuesday, all 101 members of Birmingham City Council are meeting for the first time since the council declared that it can no longer manage its own financial affairs.

This gives the opportunity for the public and opposition councillors to demand answers about what has gone wrong, and what, if anything, are the council's current plans to make changes.

