Police are hunting the driver of a blue BMW which failed to stop after hitting a 54-year-old man.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the junction of Newton Road and Hailwood Drive in Great Barr, near the busy Scott Arms junction, at around 9pm on Friday evening.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have recovered the car they believe to be involved - a blue BMW 520D - and are urging its driver to come forward.

The photograph has been released as police hope that members of the public can help them identify its driver.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, of West Midlands Police, said they are carrying out "urgent enquiries to find the driver" and want to "encourage that person to get in touch."

She added: "We have released a photograph of the vehicle we believed was involved in the collision as we hope it will jog people’s memories.

"We hope someone may have seen the vehicle before the collision and come forward with information as to who was driving the car.

"If you do have information for us then please do get in touch. I would like to thank the local community for the help and assistance they have given as we continue to investigate."

The force is also urging people in the Great Barr area with any dash-cam, mobile phone, or CCTV footage to contact them.

