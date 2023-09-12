The M5 is closed in both directions near Birmingham causing severe delays.

It's due to a police incident from the M6 Junction 8 to Junction 1 of the A41 Birmingham Road (West Bromwich / Birmingham).

There is congestion to the M5 Junction 3 in Quinton and M6 Junction 10 in Wednesbury on the southbound carriageway and M6 Junction 6.

There are diversions in place with traffic advised to follow the hollow triangle symbols.

More to follow..