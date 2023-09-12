The first public meeting on plans for a huge new freight hub near Hinckley was held today.

Developers say the Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange could bring 8,500 new jobs to Leicestershire, and a new access road to the M69 which they say could ease traffic congestion.

But the plans face opposition from multiple fronts - local MPs, charities, and councils have all voiced concerns about the proposed 662 acre site.

Residents of surrounding villages, such as Elmsthorpe, Burbage, and Stoney Stanton also attended today's meeting.

One woman said she was worried about the damage the development could do to the local ecosystems.

She noted that there was "a lot of diversity of birds, animals, moths, all sorts of protected species on the farmland" and was concerned that their "habitats would be destroyed."

The site is largely within the remit of Blaby District Council and Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council - both councils have expressed concerns about its size and scale.

The proposed location and the surrounding villages

Leader of Blaby District Council, Councillor Terry Richardson said: "The highway network just will not be able to cope. We have grave concerns on ecology, we have grave concerns on air quality. We have grave concerns about the fact that there isn't even a routing plan for transports.

"We're not frightened of development but we need to be able to explain to residents exactly what the impact of that will be."

The project's developers, Tritax Symmetry, say they've undertaken three rounds of consultation, issued "thousands" of letters to local communities, as well as holding face-to-face meetings with businesses, politicians, and community groups.

They also say they're allocating £70 million towards the improvement of local roads.

Because the scheme is nationally significant, it is being considered by the Planning Inspectorate - part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities.

The Secretary of State for Transport - currently Mark Harper - will make the final decision on the project next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…