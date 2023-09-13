A 13-year-old boy has died after colliding with a lorry while he rode his bike.

The crash happened at 8:30 in the morning (Wednesday 13 September) on Shobnall Road, next to the junction of Wellington Road.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for any eye-witness to come forward and help establish the facts surrounding the collision.

In a statement Staffordshire police said:" We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy sadly died in a collision in Burton-on-Trent.

"Just before 8.30am this morning (Wednesday 13 September), a white Renault lorry and a bicycle collided on Shobnall Road, next to the junction of Wellington Road.

"We went to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance.

"The cyclist, a 13-year-old boy, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

"We understand the distress this incident has caused amongst those who saw what happened and within the local community. Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the boy’s friends and family at this deeply traumatic time.

"Collision investigators are working hard to establish the events leading up to the collision and have been speaking to witnesses as part of their enquiries, including the driver of the lorry who stayed at the scene.

"We are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...