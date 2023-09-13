Two women have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a man in his 30s died.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 2am on Wednesday.

The victim, 34, was confirmed dead at a house in Eastfield Drive, Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent after reports he was in cardiac arrest.

Staffordshire Police said the man's death was being treated as "unexpected" and a cordon had been put in place while officers investigate the scene.

A woman, 43, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. She has since been released on bail.

Another woman, aged 41, also from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and remains in police custody.

The force said the man's family was being supported by specially trained officers and it has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

