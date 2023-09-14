A Bentley driver who was accused of taking part in a race which killed two young brothers has been cleared of causing their deaths by dangerous driving.

Hamza Shahid, 36, denied racing with an Audi which crashed into a BMW at traffic lights in Wolverhampton in 2019, killing Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay.

The driver of the Audi, 27-year-old Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving before Shahid’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Khan’s brother, 34-year-old Mohammed Asim Khan, has been convicted of perverting the course of justice following the crash.

Another brother, lawyer Mohammed Adil Khan, aged 35, was found not guilty of the same charge.

A fifth man, Rashane Henry, 32, was also cleared of taking part in the conspiracy, which saw Mohammed Sullaiman Khan flee the crash scene and falsely claim his Audi A3 had been stolen by a burglar.

The three-week trial was shown CCTV footage of Mohammed Sullaiman Khan relaxing at a burger bar in Birmingham around an hour after the crash, having been picked up by a friend.

Further evidence presented to the jury included CCTV of the Audi travelling at around 92mph in a 40mph zone seconds before the fatal impact.

Judge Michael Chambers KC remanded Mohammed Asim Khan on bail for sentence alongside Mohammed Sullaiman Khan on a date to be fixed.

