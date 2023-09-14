A man has been arrested and another voluntarily interviewed during the police investigation into disorder at the site of the Crooked House.

The incident happened on Himley Road in Dudley at around 8:30pm on Saturday 9 September.

Staffordshire Police confirmed a man and woman were "assaulted by a group of people" at the site.

The woman was hit by a car - but was not seriously injured and was later discharged from hospital.

A 57-year-old man from West Bromwich was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

He has been released under conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Police say another man, in his 40s and from Sandwell, was voluntarily interviewed about the incident.

They are continuing to appeal for information about the disorder and are carrying out enquiries locally.

