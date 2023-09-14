Man seriously injured after being bitten by two dogs

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after been bitten by two dogs in Staffordshire.

Officers were called just before 3.15pm this afternoon (Thursday 14 September) to Main Street, in Stonnall to reports that a man had been attacked by two dogs outside a property.The man has been taken to hospital.Police say a number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside.

The other was contained within the owner’s flat.

Officers prevented a number of school children leaving St Peter’s Primary Academy, for safety reasons. The children have since been allowed to go home.A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed.Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 405 of 14 September, or message them using Live Chat on their website – www.staffordshire.police.uk

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.