Tributes have been paid to 13-year-old cyclist who died after crashing with a lorry.

Hussein Quig-Diop was cycling to school at 8:30am when his bicycle collided with a white Renault lorry on Shobnall Road in Burton-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police attended the scene alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance.

Hussein was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family paid tribute to the "much-loved grandson", calling him the "brightest star in the sky".

The collision occurred at the junction between Shoball Road and Wellington Road Credit: Google Streetview

In a statement, Hussein's family said: "Hussein Quig-Diop, precious son of Roy and Kimberley, best big brother of Yussuf and Raymon and a much-loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, sadly lost his life tragically on September 13 2023.

"We are all absolutely devastated and he’ll be missed more than we can put into words. He’s now the brightest star in the sky alongside his big brother Reagan.

"We want to thank the community for all the love and support during this time and ask that our privacy to be respected whilst we grieve."

Hussein's school, John Taylor Free School in Tatenhill, also released a tribute to the teenager, describing him as a "very popular young man" who will be "dearly missed by all of our community."

The teenager was a season ticket holder and keen supporter of local team Burton Albion.

The team has also released a tribute to Hussein and say they plan to commemorate him at the club's upcoming home game next Saturday.

Hussein's family described him as "the brightest star in the sky" Credit: Staffordshire Police/Handout

A fundraiser set up by a family friend has since raised over £20,000 to support Hussein's family.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: "We understand the distress caused by this tragic event for those closest to Hussein, and those who saw what happened. Specially-trained officers are continuing to support his grieving family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

"We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Police say the lorry driver remained at the scene following the incident and has been helping them with their enquiries.

They continue to appeal for any information, particularly CCTV and dashcam footage of the area at the time.

