A bar in Wednesbury has been closed down due to its links to "serious disorder."

MJ's Bar on Bridge Street has had its premises licence revoked following a review by Sandwell Council.

The venue had previously had their licence temporarily suspended following an incident on 13 August 2023 when a man sustained "serious injuries."

What is a premises licence?

A premises licence grants a venue permission to serve alcohol, provide entertainment, and sell food and drink between 11pm and 5am.

A venue can be fined up to £1,000 if they are found to be operating without a licence. The certificate has an unlimited duration - but it can be revoked.

West Midlands Police has said the bar's licence has been revoked "on the grounds that the Prevention of Crime and Disorder Licensing objective was being undermined."

Superintendent Lisa-Jayne Robson, from Sandwell Local Policing Area, said: "Our number one priority is public safety and we will not tolerate venues that attract crime."

MJ's Bar will have 21 days from the issuing of this decision to decide if they want to appeal to the council.

Just last month on 13 August, an 'incident' left a man in his 30s with "serious injuries" from gunshot wounds that were described at the time as "potentially life-changing."

West Midlands Police are still investigating and continue to appeal for information about the event - at the time the bar's license was temporarily suspended. It was this incident that lead police to encourage Sandwell Council to conduct a thorough review into the venue.

At the time, Superintendent Lisa-Jayne Robson said: "Given the severity of the incident itself, the lack of a call from the venue or its staff to police or the ambulance service, and the intention to continue to trade the following day despite a serious incident occurring, we have significant concerns about the continued operation of the premises and respectfully request the suspension of its licence with immediate effect."

Bridge Street with MJ's Bar on the right of the image Credit: Google Streetview

The bar again made the news in June 2022 when the victim of a shooting was looked after by other people in the venue until medical help arrived.

Just a few months later in November 2022, MJ's Bar was refused permission by Sandwell Council to host a children's Christmas rave. This came after West Midlands Police raised concerns that previous events at the venue had resulted in a number of 999 calls.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sandwell Council said: "The Premises Licence was revoked on 6th September 2023 on the grounds that the Prevention of Crime and Disorder Licensing Objective was being undermined."

They added that the bar has "a right of appeal to the Magistrates Court within 21 days of their receipt of a decision letter."

"West Midlands Police requested that the review hearing be heard in private session due to ongoing criminal matters linked to the incident."

MJ's Bar has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...