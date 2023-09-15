A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man died following an attack by two XL bullies in Stonnall.

The 30-year-old, from the Lichfield area, had previously been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury, following the attack in Main Street, Stonnall, at around 3.15pm on Thursday.

The two dogs involved were believed to be XL bullies but further tests are being carried out to determine their breed, Staffordshire Police said on Friday.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after an injection was given by a vet, the force said.

On Friday, West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the victim of the dog attack died after being bitten by two dogs near a primary school.

Police were called to the area at around 3:15pm on Thursday afternoon following reports that a man had been attacked by two dogs.

One ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford were deployed to the scene.

Superintendent Tracy Meir, of Staffordshire Police, said: "I would like to offer my condolences to the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this horrendous dog attack.

"We are continuing to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

"Detectives continue to investigate and we have taken statements, viewed CCTV and carried out house-to-house enquiries in the local area but are keen to speakto anyone with information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...