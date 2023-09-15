A man has died after being bitten by two dogs near a primary school.

Police were called to the area at around 3:15pm on Thursday afternoon following reports that a man had been attacked by two dogs.

At the time, police prevented a number of children leaving nearby primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy.

A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Main Street, Stonall in Walsall at 3.12pm on Thursday.

One ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford were deployed to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

"Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment.

"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased."

An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed, Staffordshire Police has confirmed.

