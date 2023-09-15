Play Brightcove video

Mark Kielesz-Levine surprises Zoe Cooke to tell her she has won the Pride of Britain regional fundraiser award for the East Midlands.

The Pride of Britain regional fundraiser of the year for the East Midlands has been revealed - and it's Zoe Cooke from West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire who has fundraised for over 100 bleed kits since her son was stabbed.

Zoe Cooke believes if a bleed kit had been close to where her son Byron Griffin had died, he might have survived.

The potentially life-saving kits can be used to stem the flow of catastrophic bleeding.

She says her fundraising efforts stem from wanting to stop other parents from going through the pain of losing a child, by potentially saving lives with bleed kits on every busy street.

A panel of judges, including former ITV Central presenter Bob Warman, chose among four inspirational East Midlanders who had been shortlisted for the award.

Zoe Cooke happened to be starting a new job at a school today - so an ITV Central presenter and camera crew went along to surprise her with her winners trophy.

Zoe said she was 'speechless' after seeing Mark Kielesz-Levine and her daughter burst through the door.

"Wow ! Did you know about this ?!"

"Wow, i'm shocked, it's not very often I'm speechless"

"I'm shaking, I've been watching all the other people this week and thinking "they're so well-deserving of it"

Winning the regional fundraiser award for the East Midlands means Zoe Cooke will be invited to the national Pride of Britain awards where she is in with the chance of winning the overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year trophy.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar - but it’s the real people, not the celebrities, who are the stars of the show.