Rosie Dowsing surprises Tom Wilson to tell him he has won the Pride of Britain regional fundraiser award for the West Midlands.

The Pride of Britain regional fundraiser of the year for the West Midlands has been revealed - and it's Tom Wilson from Staffordshire who has raised nearly £70,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Tom, who has autism, has been fundraising for the charity for the last six years by holding weekly darts tournaments in pubs and venues throughout Staffordshire and Cheshire.

He says the fundraising has also helped him become more social and feel more positive after his own mental health battles.

A panel of judges, including former ITV Central presenter Bob Warman, chose among four inspirational Midlanders who had been shortlisted for the award.

Tom happened to be on holiday in Bridlington in Yorkshire during the week of Pride of Britain coverage on ITV Central, so we sent our reporter Rosie Dowsing to surprise him during his trip.

He said he was 'shocked' and 'honoured' to be surprised with the winner's trophy, after such strong competition.

"Doing this has made me feel better in myself and given something positive back in life. I listened to my gran who said 'you need to do something positive in your life' so I did this."

"It really is an honour, privilege and an unbelievable feeling, thank you so much!"

Winning the regional fundraiser award for the West Midlands means Tom Wilson will be invited to the national Pride of Britain awards where she is in with the chance of winning the overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year trophy.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar - but it’s the real people, not the celebrities, who are the stars of the show.