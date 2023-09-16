A woman has been left blind in one eye after bleach was poured on her face from a bridge in Mansfield.

The woman was approaching the underpass in Portland Street at around 8pm on September 2nd.

She reported looking up and seeing three young men above.

They poured the liquid on her, she's since lost sight in one of her eyes.

One of the suspects was described as being white, around 17-year-old with short light hair and was wearing a white tracksuit.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was around that area at the time, to come forward.