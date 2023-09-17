There is major disruption on the rail network this evening, with no trains running on the Midland Mainline on the London St Pancras route to Nottingham and Derby.

East Midlands Railway say a multiple points failure at Trent South Junction and Trent East Junction following a lightning strike is the cause of the problems.

With thousands attending the Radio 2 in the Park event at Victoria Park in Leicester today, it is likely to mean journeys home are disrupted, with more traffic on the roads than expected. The event finished at 9.15pm.

Big screens next to the stage at the event displayed the travel news to the watching crowd. Credit: ITV News

East Midlands Railway say the disruption to the rail line is expected for the rest of the evening, and that tickets are valid for travel on alternative routes, and will be accepted tomorrow too.

BBC Radio 2 posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging people to make alternative travel arrangements.

The two-day event saw Beverley Knight and Jessie Ware before, as well as a closing headline slot by Kylie.

Network Rail has sent fault teams to the site, who are trying to restore some of the points to allow trains to move in the area.

East Midlands Railway say they are working on arrangements to get passengers moving too.

Leicestershire Police are telling people to speak to station staff for advice on alternative travel options, while Leicester City Council says there is a dedicated taxi pick up point on University Road for concert-goers at Victoria Park.