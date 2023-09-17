Man arrested after woman in 60s dies in collision in Leicester

A woman has died following a collision involving a taxi and car in Leicester.

The woman in 60s was in the taxi with two other passengers during the collision with silver Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Glenfield Road and Westfield Road on Saturday night (16th September ) .

The other two passengers, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, are currently in hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after the collision.