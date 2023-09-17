Record-breaking number of teams racing in Newark's Dragon Boat Festival

Play Brightcove video

A record-breaking number of teams took to the River Trent in Newark in Nottinghamshire for the Dragon Boat Festival.

36 teams rowed along Newark Castle on Sunday (17th September) to see who would come out on top in the race.

Around 3,000 people visited the site and enjoyed the festivities on offer at Riverside Park.

The festival also helps to support two local charities in the area, The Children’s Bereavement Centre and Beaumond House Hospice Care.

As well as the boat race, people were able to enjoy live entertainment, face painting, inflatables, climbing wall and for the first time ever a driving and flying virtual reality experience and caving activity.

It's the forth festival in a row and organisers say that the racing is here to stay for the future.