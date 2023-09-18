Chilling moment smirking teen with loaded gun is chased through Birmingham

Play Brightcove video

This is the chilling moment firearms officers chased and caught a teenager after he brandished a gun in Birmingham.

Nikye Thomas was chased through Burlington Arcade and New Street station on a busy Saturday afternoon, dropping his loaded weapon before being taken to the ground.

The drama unfolded at around 3.10pm on 24 June when a woman phoned 999 to report a fight near the Snow Hill station car park.

Police say the 19-year-old was seen grappling with a man over a small bag. Seconds later, Thomas pulled a handgun out and pointed it at the other man.

The man he was threatening fled the scene and Thomas made off, but firearms officers spotted him and chased him.

This dramatic footage shows how officers relentlessly pursued him before bringing the chase to a safe conclusion outside Birmingham New Street Station.

When the gun was recovered at Burlington Arcade, five live rounds were in the magazine with another in the chamber ready to be fired.

Nikye Thomas Credit: West Midlands Police

A quantity of cannabis resin, some scales and a burner phone were also found in his bag.

Detective Sergeant Sharon Owen, from West Midlands Police's major crime team, said: "This was a shocking and reckless act which happened in the middle of a busy Saturday afternoon at a time when the city was full of innocent people.

“Thanks to great work by CCTV operators, firearms officers, forensics and investigators, Thomas is now behind bars.

"In addition to the five rounds in the gun's magazine, one was in the chamber and ready to be fired.

"Carrying guns on our streets is completely unacceptable and this investigation could easily have become a murder investigation had he pulled the trigger.

Officers chased Nikye Thomas through Birmingham Credit: West Midlands Police

"We are determined to take guns off the streets and arresting those who think it is acceptable."

In interview, Thomas initially gave false details to officers before answering no comment to all questions.

Thomas, of Colindale Road, Birmingham, was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on 13 September for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and six months, to be served concurrently, for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The conviction comes after West Midlands Police launched Operation Target, which is focused on bringing serious and organised criminals to justice in the West Midlands.