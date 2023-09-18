Communities in the Midlands have the opportunity to 'adopt' an iconic red phone box.

As the red kiosk design reaches its 100th birthday next year, BT has announced that nearly 1,000 of the boxes are up for 'adoption' across the UK.

In the Midlands, 74 are available - and it costs just £1 for local communities to 'adopt' and repurpose the famous landmarks.

Since 2008, more than 7,200 phone boxes across the UK have been 'adopted.'

Communities can adopt one if they are "a recognised public body", for example a parish, town, or community council. They can also be taken on by charities.

Many choose to repurpose their 'adoptees' for a variety of uses, from defibrillators to museums.

A phone box converted into a museum in Warley, West Yorkshire Credit: BT Group handout

In the West Midlands, Shropshire takes the lead with a whopping 18 red phone boxes up for adoption by their local communities. There are 36 in total across the entire area.

How many phone boxes are up for adoption in the West Midlands?

Coventry: 2

Dudley: 2

Sandwell: 2

Solihull: 1

Lichfield: 3

Newcastle-under-Lyme: 1

Shropshire: 18

South Staffordshire: 2

Stafford: 3

Telford and Wrekin: 2

Phone boxes all over the Midlands are up for grabs, including this picturesque one in Ironbridge, Telford Credit: Google Streetview

There are also 38 of the iconic kiosks available in the East Midlands, from the Derbyshire Dales to Newark and Sherwood.

Where can communities adopt a phone box in the East Midlands?

Amber Valley: 1

Ashfield: 1

Bassetlaw: 1

Blaby: 1

Bolsover: 1

City of Derby: 1

City of Nottingham: 3

Daventry: 1

Derbyshire Dales: 5

Erewash: 1

Harborough: 1

High Peak District: 4

Newark and Sherwood: 6

North East Derbyshire: 1

Northampton: 1

Oadby and Wigston: 1

Rushcliffe: 1

Rutland: 2

South Northamptonshire: 4

Wellingborough: 1

Both of these phone boxes in Ashbourne marketplace could be adopted by the local community Credit: Google Streetview

Michael Smy, Head of Street at BT, said that the scheme came as "the vast majority of people now [use] mobile phones", leading to "a big drop in the number of calls made from payphones."

He added, "That’s why we’re continuing to review our payphones estate, making sure we're prioritising the removal of those not being used, in line with Ofcom’s latest guidance.

“With the iconic red kiosk about to turn 100, it's a great opportunity to remind communities that would still like to retain their local kiosk to take it on for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme. We’ve already seen some great kiosk conversions across the UK that have become valuable community assets.”

Last year, Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, updated its rules on payphones like these.

The phone boxes must be in areas with poor mobile network coverage, or areas with "a high frequency of accidents or suicide", and the phone boxes must have 52 or more calls made per year.

